a. Four Techno phones.



b. A cash of N150,000.00 only.

The Army has said it has arrested three Boko Haram suspects in Yobe State.The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier Gen. Texas Chukwu in a statement said one of the collaborators of the suspects was also arrested along side with them.Brigadier.Gen. Chukwu said that the operation was carried out by troops of 233 Battalion deployed to Operation Lafiya Dole, adding the the suspects were arrested on Friday 27 April 2018 at Mingel and Damagum all in Fune Local Government of Yobe State.He however noted that all the suspects hail from Borno State.The statement reads; “Troops of 233 Battalion deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE on 27 April 2018 while on raid operation to Mingel and Damagun in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe state nabbed four Boko Haram terrorists with their collaborator.The suspects who are all from Borno State include: Chari Masaa – 40years; Gonbuzu Abar – 30years; Modu Moduchollo – 20 years ; Titta Masawa – 20 years, While their collaborator is Gambo Idrisa – 30 years”.Chukwu mentioned the items recovered to include:The statement also disclosed that “troops of Forward Operation Base, Potiskum on 26 April 2018 while on routine patrol arrested a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Mr Sailsu Musa – 30 years of Sabon Gari Duddaye village in Nangere Local Government Area”.The statement called on the general public to report any suspicious movements to the security agents for necessary action.