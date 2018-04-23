Apostle Johnson Suleiman of Omega Fire Ministries, has emphasized the need for the South East to produce Nigeria’s president.

Addressing his church members yesterday, Suleiman said an Igbo president can create jobs for the teaming Nigerian youths.





He, however, faulted the disunity among people of the South East, saying people of the region always fight each other.





”What we need in Nigeria now is an Igbo president. You want to create jobs for youths, get an igbo president. The Igbo man by nature knows how to do business. So if he adds academics to it, he will know how to create jobs.





“But the problem is when an Igbo man becomes president, the person that will remove him is an Igbo man. In four years we had five senate presidents. From Enwerem to Okadigbo to Nnamani to Anyim.





“Igbo brothers kept removing themselves. The problem with the Igbos is that they fight themselves,” he said.