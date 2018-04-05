The All Progressives Congress (APC) has again stated that the tenure extension controversy rocking the party will be resolved.





National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdulahi, gave the assurance in a chat with newsmen on Wednesday.





“It is left for the NEC to decide, and if the committee recommends that the position of NEC should be maintained, then there will be no need for an elective convention”, he said.





“Then, the president and those who are concerned that the decision we have taken is correct or not, will have more confidence in the position of the party,’’‎ he added.





The APC spokesman, however, said that if the technical committee recommended that congresses should be held, the party´s NEC would consider that.





Governors elected on APC platform, had at a meeting with Buhari on Tuesday unanimously agreed that the party should hold a congress to settle the extension saga and others.





Meanwhile, APC National Chairman, John Oyegun, has said that the NEC will meet next Monday on the tenure issue.