The national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled for Monday, May 14 has been moved forward.





Bolaji Abdullahi, spokesman of the ruling party, disclosed this to reporters in Abuja after a meeting between some governors of the party and the national working committee (NWC) led by John Oyegun.





The APC spokeman said some of the governors brought the issue of the Muslim fast which will commence in May.





In the timetable earlier released, the party scheduled ward congresses for May 2; local government congresses, May 5; and state congresses, May 9, respectively.





Abdullahi said some of the dates would be adjusted since the NWC had been advised to look at the current timetable again.





“The observation was that the timetable as it is currently constituted or composed was determined because of the Ramadan and we want to be sensitive to the feelings of Muslims who will be fasting in the month of Ramadan,” he said.





“Therefore, we try to avoid conducting any political activities in the month of Ramadan… We are aware that some governors have been making statements which we believe are giving the impression that we don’t intend to hold congresses in particular states.





“So, the meeting was to emphasise to those governors that we want congresses in a very transparent manner and to ensure that the processes are free and fair.”





He explained that the adjustments had no ulterior motive other than the logistic consideration.





Abdullahi said that the meeting underscored the need for governors to give room for free, fair and transparent congresses to avoid rancour that could be generated.





The convention is expected to produce the leaders who will lead the party into the next general election.