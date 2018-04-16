The All Progressives Congress, APC, has spoken on President Muhammadu Buhari picking a running mate in the 2019 presidential election.





The ruling party said it will not force anyone on the President as a running mate if he wins the primary election.





Buhari recently declared his intention to seek reelection.





While the President did not mention he would continue with Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as his Vice President, Buhari did not, however, indicate, at the meeting, that he would pick any other candidate.





The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, spoke to Punch on the issue.





Abdullahi said imposing a running mate on the President might cause friction between the two party representatives.





He said winner of its presidential primary would be allowed to choose his running mate.





Asked if Buhari would continue with Osinbajo, Abdullahi said, “You know it is not the duty of the party to impose someone on the presidential candidate. In any case, if the President emerges as the party’s candidate, we won’t impose anyone on him. Remember he (Buhari) is not going to be the sole aspirant?





“But it is the duty and the responsibility of the candidate to pick whosoever he likes and he is ready to work with. It is not the duty of the party to pick or impose anyone on him. No, that is not democracy.





“So, if President Buhari emerges as our candidate, he is the one to pick and also announce his running mate.”