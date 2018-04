The All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned the invasion of the senate by thugs suspected to be working for suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.





Recall that the thugs broke into the chambers when plenary was going on.





However, in a swift reaction, the APC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.





“The APC hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.