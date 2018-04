The All Progressives Congress APC has announced its resolve to hold its national convention in June.Spokesman of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi in a brief statement Friday in Abuja however said, “the date for the National Convention in June will be announced later”.The party also announced new dates for its 2018 Ward, Local Government Areas and State Congresses. They are: Ward (5th May); LGA (12th May) and State (19th May).