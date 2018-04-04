The All Progressives Congress APC has mourned the death of its Senator representing Katsina North in the Senate, Mustapha Bukar.In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC said; “Although, a first-time federal lawmaker, the late Senator Bukar made his mark in the Senate through his progressive and pro-people legislative interventions, particularly through his Chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Capital Market.“At Party level, we have indeed lost a dependable and loyal Party man who contributed immensely to the growth and strength of our great Party.“We extend deep condolences to his family, constituents, National Assembly, particularly the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of Katsina State over the sad and painful loss. It is our prayer that the Almighty Allah grants the late Senator Aljannah Firdaus”, the party added.