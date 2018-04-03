State governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Tuesday kept mum after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The meeting which was held inside the Council Chambers started about 2.15pm and ended about 3.30pm.At the end of the meeting which sources described as stormy, the governors who were approached for comment told State House correspondents that they had resolved not to speak to journalists.Those who were approached included the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.The contentious issue of tenure extension for members of the party’s National Working Committee was said to have dominated discussions at the meeting.After the meeting reportedly ended in a deadlock, it was also learnt that there was a sharp disagreement among the governors over the choice of date to reconvene.Before the meeting went into a closed door session, Buhari had nominated Lalong and the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, to say the opening prayers.All APC state governors attended the meeting while Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some top presidential aides and government officials also attended.