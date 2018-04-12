Senator representing Rivers South Senatorial district, Magnus Ngei Abe has refuted claims that there was crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said such claim was a creation of the press.





When asked on the likelihood of the Third Force infiltrating into the party as a result of leadership crisis rocking it, the lawmaker insisted that there was no crisis in the party.





He explained that the leadership of Chief John Odigie Oyegun has ended in line with the party’s constitution, saying a waiver was given which means he could contest





He wondered how a party that decided to stick to the rule of law at ensuring that their actions were guided by the constitution of the party was being misinterpreted to be in crisis.





“The tenure of the current National Working Committee (NEC) headed by Chief John Odigie Oyegun of the ruling All Progressives Congress has come to an end, which was in line with the constitution of the party.





“There is absolutely no crisis at all in APC. It is you the press that are insinuating and I want to tell you that the decision of the party to stick to its constitution should not be seen as crisis.





“It was better he present himself for election at the National Congress.





“What you see happening in APC is that wisdom has been allowed to guide the leadership of APC, and that is the reason nobody was aggrieved,” he said.





He expressed confidence that the third force wouldn’t have loophole in the ruling party to capitalize on.