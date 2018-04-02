Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of creating a civilian dictatorship.





Reacting to the list of looters released on Friday, Metuh accused the federal government of seeking to convict him at all cost.





He said this in a bid to taint the image of the PDP and score a political point among Nigerians ahead of the 2019 elections.





Metuh is standing trial for allegedly receiving N400 million from the office of the national security adviser (NSA) to prosecute the 2015 general election for his party.





The former spokesman of PDP described the action as unprecedented executive rascality and lawlessness.





“I have been reliably informed that the federal government has ordered a conviction at all cost to ensure that the PDP is tainted before the elections. The government’s determination to achieve this objective is clearly highlighted by the refusal to allow me attend to my deteriorating health notwithstanding several expert medical opinion on the matter,” he said.





“The major crux of the prosecution argument is that I ought to have known that the money was a part of an alleged and yet to be proven unlawful activity of Col Sambo Dasuki(rtd), former NSA to president Jonathan.





“The charge was brought regardless of the fact that neither president Jonathan who gave me the assignment and directed the release of the funds nor Col Dasuki(rtd), who effected the release of the funds have ever been interrogated nor even interviewed in this regard. As a matter of fact, officers of the office of the National Security Adviser have testified in court that the payment made to me followed all due process usually observed in the establishment.





“It is now clear that the APC led government that thrives in impunity and intimidation of other arms of government will not allow justice to be done in my matter. It is incontrovertible that our country has descended into the worst form of draconian rule where the executive arm directly interferes and seeks to control and determine matters within the purview of the legislature and the judiciary.”