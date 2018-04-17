A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta State, Prince Christopher Agaga has flayed the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from the Senate.Agaga in a statement, yesterday, also charged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, to seek judicial interpretation of the powers of the Senate to deny a senatorial constituency the right to representation.Agaga condemned the Senate’s decision to suppress the rights of Senator Omo-Agege to expression.He said the decision meant that the Urhobo ethnic group has been left without representation.He said: “For as long as the Minister of Justice does not rise to the occasion to proactively stop the constitution from being desecrated and shredded so long shall we have this regime of impunity that has now become the forte of the leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives as a cog in the wheel to the growth of democratic culture, governance and development of the country.“But now that we are having on our hands a repeat too many to condone, in the latest imperial action of the Senate, in suspending an elected senator who is the voice and mouthpiece of more than two million people of Delta Central Senatorial District with a backlash that could debilitate the weak fabric of our federation especially with the perception of constituents hard hit by the suspension order that they are being technically excised from Nigeria, there cannot be a more apposite time than this for the minister to rise up to the challenge by initiating legal measures to arrest the ugly and disgusting situation with a view to reassuring the people of Delta Central senatorial district who have vowed to protect their rights recognised by the constitution and Africa Charter on human and people’s rights that they are valued and recognised as an integral part of Nigeria.”