John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described as “absolutely childish” the endorsement of Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo governor, by south-south stakeholders of the party.





He made this known to journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.





“It was childish, absolutely childish. Voting is done at convention and not in state houses or in government houses,” he said.





Odigie-Oyegun, who did not confirm if he would seek re-election as APC national chairman or not, said he had concluded consultations and would make his decision public in a few days.





“The consultation, I think is concluded; I’m going to make it known when the convention committee announces their programmes,” he said.





“Then when I am going to buy a form, if I will re-contest I will let you know.”





Oyegun said he was not bothered by the endorsement of Oshiomhole.





“I will grant a comprehensive interview to you when the time comes,” he said.





“One of those who wants my job is from Edo and he was the immediate past governor and he was very instrumental in installing the present governor.





“So, I think it is a case of rub my back, I rub your back’ that is playing out.”