The Edo State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has endorsed former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the position of the National Chairman of the party.





The APC caucus also called on the former Labour boss to join the race ahead the forthcoming convention of the party.





The Chairman of the APC in the state, Anslem Ojezua said this yesterday night shortly after a meeting of the leadership of the party.





The meeting was presided over by governor Godwin Obaseki.





The meeting also had the presence of the Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; former governor of the state, Prof.Osarhiemien Osunbor; Deputy Governor of the state Comrade Philip Shaibu; Deputy Chief whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimekhena; Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Pally Iriase; Secretary to the Edo state Government, Osarodion Ogie and entire members of the House of Representatives in the state under the APC platform.





Addressing journalists, Ojezua said, “Today we had our state caucus meeting and at the meeting, a motion was put to urge our leader, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to put himself forward for the position of the National chairman of the APC considering the fact that NEC had graciously approved that the zoning formula earlier put in place should be sustained.





¨Which makes him eminently qualified and therefore we felt that at this critical time of the development of our party we needed to have a very strong party leadership that will lead us to victory. As you know, at this point in time, we require to have a leadership that the people of Nigeria can relate to.





¨A leadership that people trust, a leadership that can represent Mr President in his presence and on his behalf and a leadership that is strong enough to instil confidence and discipline among the rank and file.





“And we think that there is no other person at this time that can provide all these qualities rather than Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





¨We believe he is eminently qualified and to underscore that fact, the motion was carried unanimously, there is no one dissenting voice. I believe in the next few days there will be more of such as we move on emanating from Edo State.





¨Let me also be a bit more specific. I think we are going to have a more efficient party administration in terms of the services they render and in terms of financial transparency. I think that with the political sagacity by which we ran the last election here, we need to have that kind of experience and leadership at the National level in the forthcoming election which you and i agree, will certainly not be easy.





¨It is very easy to criticize when you are in opposition but when you have been in government for a period then you need a party leadership that can also be a spokesman, that can speak to the issues in a manner that people can understand.





¨Comrade Oshiomhole has oratorical talents that we can put to bear at this time because as you now know, we have people who have the statutory duties to do those jobs but clearly their voices have been submerged across board and you know that Adams Oshiomhole is vociferous and at all times he is logical and he makes sense.





“He has good understanding of the issues and he will be speaking to them very clearly.”