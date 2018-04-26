The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to reports that the former factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Modu Sheriff was about defecting to the ruling party.





Sheriff, reports say, plans to join the APC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.





But a statement issued Thursday afternoon by Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, said any person who intends to join the party must do so at the ward level.





He wrote, “While we are aware of such intentions, we wish to restate our earlier position that anyone who wants to join the Party should do so at the ward level.





“We are happy to welcome new members to our party, but membership cards are not issued at the Party National Secretariat.”





Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan had suggested that Sheriff’s motive in defecting was to avoid being added to the looters’ list.