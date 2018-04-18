The elective National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is to hold on Monday, May 15, 2018, barring any last-minute change.

In a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dated April 9, 2018 with the title, notice of conduct of congresses/national convention, the party said it intended to conduct special ward and local government p congresses to elect delegates to the convention.





The letter with reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/018/010 signed by the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, was received at INEC’s office on the same day.





It reads “we write to advise that our party is scheduled to conduct Ward, local government, state congresses and national convention to fill vacant offices arising from effusion of time or appointment into government offices, death and other reasons as stipulated in Article 17 of our party’s constitution.





“Please be informed that we also intend to conduct special local government congresses to elect delegates to our forthcoming national convention, meanwhile, this serves as a formal notice in line with the provision of Electoral Act.”





According to the letter, ward congresses are to hold on Wednesday, May 2, local government congresses to hold Saturday, May 5th, State congresses to hold on Wednesday, May 9, while the national convention will hold on May 16.