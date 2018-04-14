A Nigerian, ThankGod Okoro, is the latest victim of police brutality in South Africa.Okoro, an indigene of Ogbaku, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was reportedly killed on April 9 by a member of the South African Police Flying Squad at Hamburg, Florida West Rand in Johannesburg.At least, 117 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa since February 2016, according to statistics by TheCable.Confirming Okoro’s murder, the Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Union in South Africa, Habib Miller, who is based in Pretoria, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday that the deceased was shot in the head.He said, “The union is not happy with the latest murder of ThankGod Okoro on April 9 by a member of the South African Police Flying Squad at Hamburg, Florida West Rand in Johannesburg.“The officer who shot Okoro claimed that the young man attempted to stab him during a stop-and-search operation.”He added that the Acting President of NUSA, Joshua Ogade, and head of the union’s legal team, Omoreige Ogboro, had visited the area where Okoro was killed to gather more information about the incident.He said, “Our team has gone to the Florida Police Station to ensure that due process is followed in an attempt to seek justice on the killing.“The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified of the killing.”Miller also said that the police in Florida State had commenced an investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to Okoro’s murder, pleading with the South African authorities to wade into the matter and stop the wanton killings of Nigerians by policemen.