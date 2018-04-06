Another Aide to the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, Mallam Ibrahim has resigned.





Ibrahim who is the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Minister resigned last Thursday due to non payment of his four months salaries.





Our correspondent gathered on Friday that the CSO who was until his resignation stationed at the Samonda home of the ex-Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General decided to leave the Minister’s home after he made several efforts to get his entitlements allegedly owed him by the Minister.





A source close to the Minster said like the case of Ibrahim, some drivers of the APC governorship aspirant in the 2019 elections in the state are still being owed four months’ salaries.





We further gathered that lawyers at the newly built Mokola Ibadan legal chamber of the Saki born legal luminary are also not being paid.





Shittu was in the news last year when his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Rasaq Olubodun resigned after he accused the Minister of owing him 23 months salaries.





His Media Aide, Mr. Victor Oluwadamilare was also sacked by the Minister after he demanded for his 28 months salaries from the Minister. Communications Minister, Adebayo Shittu in another salary scandal, sacks aide over 28 months’ arrears





However all efforts made by our correspondent to get reactions of the minister on the latest resignation proved abortive as at the time of filling this report on Friday as calls put through his phone numbers were not going.





But, a close Aide to the Minister, Mr. Malik Aderogba in a brief telephone conversation confirmed the resignation on Friday saying that the ex-CSO resigned because he had been offered another job in Osogbo, Osun State.





Malik said, “Yes, he resigned because he has seen another offer. He has been posted to Osogbo, Osun State.”