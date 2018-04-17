A nanny, Fatimah Yakubu was yesterday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court for allegedly burning the buttocks of an eight-year-old girl.Yakubu, 37, of 15, Ologolo Street, Lekki, Lagos Island, is facing a one-count charge of assault occasioning grievous harm before Mr B. I. Bakare.Prosecuting Sergeant Friday Mameh told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence last Tuesday at about 11am in her residence.Yakubu pleaded not guilty.Magistrate Bakare granted him N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.The case continues on May 5.