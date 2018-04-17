Some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Agwatashi, Obi local government area of Nasaraw, stoned the convoy of Umaru Tanko Al-Makura on Tuesday.





Al-Makura had visited the camp with security chiefs in the state to assess situation arising from the killing of 32 persons by suspected herdsmen.





TheCable gathered that when the governor was about to address the IDPs, some youth in the camp became unruly and started chatting different slogans which made the governor to leave the camp.





On his way out, the youth began to pelt the governor’s convoy with stones, compelling the police to disperse them with tear gas.





Reacting, Al-Makura attributed the situation to frustration as a result of the challenges the IDPs faced.





“The reaction from the people is understandable given their plight and we have to use diplomacy to address the issues,” he said.





“Continuing to address them at the moment would not yield any result so we have decided to avoid further altercation. However, this action appears to indicate that the problems in some of these communities are self-inflicted.





“If people can conduct themselves in this way, then you know that there is more to it than what is happening.”





The governor however advised the leaders of the communities to caution their subjects against mob actions and disrespect for law and order.





“If you will want to take laws into your own hands, you will be left to defend yourselves,” he said.





“However as a responsible government desirous of protecting lives and property, we shall explore all avenues to ensure the safety of the people.”





He directed the chairmen of the affected local government areas to take stock of the people displaced with a view to providing relief material to them.