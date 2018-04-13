Oluwatobiloba Amusan made history as the first Nigerian to win a sprint hurdles title at the Commonwealth Games.





Amusan achieved the feat on Friday at the Carrara stadium in Gold Coast, Australia.





The reigning American Collegiate 100m hurdles queen ran 12.68 seconds to win the race.





She is now Nigeria’s first gold medallist in track and field at the ongoing games.





The 20-year-old is also the third Nigerian woman to make it to the podium after Modupe Oshikoya (bronze) in 1974 and Angela Atiede (bronze) in 2002.





Danielle Williams of Jamaica came second to claim the silver medal in 12.78 seconds.





Yanique Thompson, another Jamaican, won the bronze medal in 12.97 seconds.





Amusan’s triumph is Nigeria’s eighth gold medal of the Commonwealth Games.