The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to immediately commence a constitutional process against President Muhammadu Buhari over an alleged withdrawal and spending of $1bn ECA without recourse to NASS.In a statement dully signed and sent by the national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP described Buhari's action as a gross violation of the constitution of Nigeria and a direct affront on the democratic state.Below is the statement:"Withdrawal of $1bn ECA: We call on @nassnigeria to commence constitutional processes against President @MBuhari for violating his oath of office by illegally withdrawing and spending $I billion from the ECA without the constitutionally required legislative appropriation."President @MBuhari is aware that his unilateral spending of $496 million (N151.374 billion) from the ECA, without recourse to the legislative approval of @nassnigeria is a gross violation of the constitution of Nigerian and a direct affront on our democratic state."By this action, @MBuhari has technically suspended the 1999 Constitution (as amended), plundered the inherent powers of @nassnigeria as the principal institution of democratic rule, while re-enacting a sole administratorship in governance as if we are under a military regime."More disturbing is the revelation that @MBuhari paid $496 Million for the purchase of military aircraft from the US, ignoring allegations of overprice and due process, just to achieve a political expediency of currying President @POTUS support for his 2019 re-election bid."President @MBuhari's action amounts to a gross misconduct and betrayal of public trust because in the bid to push a personal agenda, he deliberately side-stepped statutory legislative scrutiny and acted in clear breach of section 80 (3) (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)."Section 80 (3) states that "no moneys shall be withdrawn from any public fund of the federation, other than the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federation unless the issues of those moneys has been authorized by an act of the parliament."And Section 80 (4) provides that "no moneys shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund or any other public fund of the federation except in the manner prescribed by the @nassnigeria."It is therefore shocking that @MBuhari, whose administration prides on claims of transparency and zero tolerance for corruption, can mundanely resort to a violent abuse of our constitution just to suit a desperate passion of seeking re-election."We urge @POTUS, as the President of the world's biggest democracy, to note that the $469 million paid for the purchase of military aircraft, forms part of proceed for illegal activities of @NGRPresident in violation of the provisions of our constitution to pursue a selfish agenda."