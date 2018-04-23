Ex-Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema has said he was ready for trial as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign him today before the state’s High Court.The EFCC is scheduled to arraigned Shema on corruption related charge in which he was accused of diverting about N5.7 billion meant for the Subsidy Re-Investment and Empowerment Programme (SURE – P) initiated by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration.Shema’s media team issued a statement in Abuja yesterday, insisting that he was innocent and expressed optimism that the trial would afford the ex-governor the opportunity to prove his innocence.The statement, signed by the media team’s head, Oluwabusola Olawale, accused the state’s incumbent administration of being behind Shema’s travails.Olawale said his principal’s position remains the same since the state’s present administration started its alleged “persecution, intimidation and harassment of former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema, by setting up over 30 different committees to probe Shema’s administration and granted over 200 media interviews to call him a thief and continue to sponsors media trial against him”.Olawale added: “Former Governor Shema stands by his position that he is ready to defend himself in fair and just trial and, therefore, urged Nigerians and the international community to read between the lines in understanding the motive of those behind this desperation.“And with the fresh suit before Justice Babagana Ahmed of Federal High Court, Katsina, we urge Nigerians and international community to monitor closely the planned arraignment of Shema on the slated date to understand the motive and agenda of the fresh suit.”