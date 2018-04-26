A group consisting of Secretary to the Local Governments, SLGs, and Supervisory Councillors nominated by the All Progressives Congress, APC, into the Executive composition of the six Local Councils under Alimosho Federal Constituency, yesterday, appealed to APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to intervene in the crisis rocking the party in Alimosho area of Lagos State.In a statement by the Coordinator and Secretary respectively, Messrs Folarin Jinadu and Abiola Hamid, the group said: “We condemn the current political autocracy being exhibited by the apex leadership in Alimosho Federal Constituency, a situation that has snowballed into serious agitations from marginalised party members across the six Local Councils under the Alimosho Federal Constituency, and because it is unchecked, has started to aggravate into chaos and anarchy.“The manner in which the self-acclaimed G4 leadership is killing internal democracy and promoting autocracy which negates freedom of political rights by party members under their leadership is condemnable.”