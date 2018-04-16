Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group, on Monday insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari was part of those “wicked people” that kept Nigerians in poverty.





The activist made the remark while reacting to Buhari’s claim that “wicked people kept Nigerians poor.”





Buhari had said this while receiving a delegation of the Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation led by Mr Charles Sylvester in London, on Sunday.





The President, had, however, noted that looking at the condition in which his administration met the country, without savings and the economy badly vandalised, “we have not done too badly.”





However, Yesufu, who frowned at the president’s remark, wondered why he never lend his voice to the issues of education, immunization, almajiri and girl brides.





In a tweet, the co-convener of BBOG group maintained that Buhari focused more on himself.









“President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari Is one of those wicked people that kept HIS people poor. Never for once did I hear his voice on issues of education, immunisation, almajiri, girl brides.





“He focused coldly on himself. These might not readily give him votes if addressed,” she tweeted.