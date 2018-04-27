Reno Omokri, former aide, to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari following his visit to Bauchi State.





Recall that President Buhari on Thursday visited Bauchi state for a two-day official visit.





Omokri said that the President was busy lecturing on the importance of education in Bauchi when he knows nothing about education.





He stated that Buhari hired 13 SANs, instead of showing his certificate to Nigerians.





Reacting through his Twitter handle on Friday, Omokri said his former boss, Goodluck Jonathan built three new universities and 23 Almajiri schools during his first year as Nigeria’s President whereas Buhari did not build any school in his first year as President.





He wrote: “Buhari, a man who hired 13 SANs, instead of showing his certificate to Nigerians, is in Bauchi lecturing on the importance of education.









“If schools are so important, how many schools has Buhari built? In his first year, Jonathan built 3 new universities and 23 almajiri schools.”