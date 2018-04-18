Olu Falae, national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), says President Muhammmadu Buhari has failed to provide adequate security for Nigerians.

Falae said although the president is his friend, he does not deserve to be re-elected in 2019.





He said this on Tuesday after meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, in Abeokuta, Ogun state.





Falae said: “I am sure that some, if not all right-thinking Nigerians will see the need for all of us to work together to ensure that a good change, beneficial change, and a progressive change happen in 2019.





“We all want a good change from the massive unemployment, from harassment and killings of our people, change from Boko Haram threats and a situation where people are afraid of going to their farms; a change from riots as a result of frustrations, depression to hope and revival of the current economy.





“The federal government knows and I know that they have not done well, the primary responsibility of a government is to protect the lives of its citizens but this government is not doing so.





“People are slaughtered and killed every day and any government that cannot stop that has failed. President Buhari is my friend if you can recall that I raised his hand in Adamasingba stadium in Ibadan asking people to vote for him because we thought he would restructure Nigeria.





“But, the truth of the matter is that he has not done well and I am hoping that, as a very honest person and right thinking person, he would look at things and do himself and do us a favour and say that, in the light of what had happened and looking at his state of health, he is not contesting. That is what I am expecting from him but he has not done so.





“But what I am taking away from here is a confirmation of the fact that, most Nigerians are united in wanting a change for the better and in doing whatever is possible in easing out President Muhammadu Buhari for his own sake and for the sake of Nigerians.”