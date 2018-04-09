President Muhammadu Buhari has finally declared his intention to seek a second term in office.

He made the announcement to the national executive committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday.





This is the first time that Buhari will publicly declare his re-election bid, though there have been indications that he would seek another term.





While some Nigerians promised to send him back to Daura, the president’s hometown, some APC supporters are currently rejoicing.





Below are some of Twitter reactions.

Now that President Buhari has declared interest to run for the second term, the letter writers should meet us at the polls. — Sunday Ogo (@Sidac06) April 9, 2018

If Buhari is the best for this country, God let him win again.



If Buhari is not the best for this country... Ya Allah substitute him with the best one for us!!! Ameen 🙏🏽 — Khaleenaldo 7 (@Rx_Khaleel) April 9, 2018

Buhari is contesting: very good. Time to send him back to Daura. — Benson Friday (@FriBenn) April 9, 2018

It's official, President Buhari is going to seek reelection in 2019 presidential election. Dear politicians and associates, bring out za money, let's start za printing of campaigns posters, shirts, caps, banners, billboards, exercise books, etc — KUKUTE 🇳🇬 (@Ade_Nurayn) April 9, 2018

Unhappy folks can hang themselves now...better still, urge ur political parties to field strong contenders & challenge him — Abubakar Ibrahim (@abubaba1) April 9, 2018

Buhari will suffer the same fate Jonathan suffered. He will be defeated. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) April 9, 2018

Finally Confirmed, Buhari is running for 2019, if Nigerians let this affliction to rise a second time, then I give up — ♠️Mazi Obi 🇳🇬 (@Only_1_josh) April 9, 2018

Finally Confirmed, Buhari is running for 2019, if Nigerians let this affliction to rise a second time, then I give up — ♠️Mazi Obi 🇳🇬 (@Only_1_josh) April 9, 2018

The mood of Atikulates, Closet atikulates, Red card movement, third force, pseudo intellectuals, 2nd Niger bridge, IPOB, MMM Legislators etc today. pic.twitter.com/wrg9gxk7R8 April 9, 2018

Mr. President has just broken many people's heart and at the same time gladden others hearts. The looters and their supporters would now have to device ways to drag their court prosecutions for beyond the next 5 years of more deadly EFCC in the second coming of the president. — Ishaq Bamidele (@ishaqbamidele) April 9, 2018

And all of you in the presidency cannot advice him not to?



Anyways that is the final part of the down fall of APC. — Oluwacovermi 🇳🇬 (@oluwacovermi11) April 9, 2018

Breaking news, Nigerians have just announced their intentions to send Buhari back to Daura come 2019 for displaying incompetence since 2015 — Nduji Chukwudi (@iam_mandc) April 9, 2018



Can't speak for anyone else, but I'll do all I can to make sure he gets re-elected... Very happy that @MBuhari has finally declared his intention to seek re-election.Can't speak for anyone else, but I'll do all I can to make sure he gets re-elected... April 9, 2018

If I say I am not scared of our collective fate as a country now that President Buhari has declared he will be running I am lying. I am very afraid, are we going to survive it???? — AMANDA CHISOM (@MandyChisom) April 9, 2018

I most likely will not vote GMB in 2019, as it stands fela durotoye gets my vote... If apc presents someone I FEEL better fit then of course, why NOT?

although the prospect of osinbajo presidency after buhari is too sweet.... — Toyosi Odusanya (@TOYOSI_NO1) April 9, 2018

He refuses to resign as he was asked by OBJ & IBB.

Buhari heads to the polls again.

Now, the heat is on.

Who will win this handicapped match?



PMB v (OBJ & IBB)



LOL 😂 😂 😂. — ☀Ama∂i Chuҟa™ (@chuckdeni) April 9, 2018



GET your PVCs ready to vote FOR or AGAINST... Insults does not amount to votes.. World izz not war... #PMB2019 pic.twitter.com/RoawcPX6Gy PMB 2.0GET your PVCs ready to vote FOR or AGAINST... Insults does not amount to votes.. World izz not war... #ElectionNOTWar April 9, 2018

Part 1 of 2 of my most fervent prayers has just been answered. Buhari has announced to APC NEC (National Evil Committee) that he will seek re-election in 2019.



Part 2: to disgrace him out of office & prove that no man no matter how highly placed is near to God! Now loading 👌🏾 — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) April 9, 2018