The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Thursday, told President Muhammadu Buhari to admit that he has failed in his promise to end insurgency in the country, instead of blaming late Muammar Gaddafi of Libya.





Kola Ologbodinya, spokesman of the party in a statement said “For Buhari to have ran to Archbishop Justin Welby to declare that the insurgents and marauders pillaging the people are fighters from late Muammah Gadaffi’s Libya, confirmed the position of Nigerians that President Buhari was incapable of handling the security challenges of our nation”.





PDP also recalled that “in November 2017, President Buhari had informed the Nigerian community in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire that Gadaffi’s fighters were responsible for the escalation of Boko Haram insurgency.





“This time, Mr President has revealed that the killer-herdsmen ravaging our nation and killing our people are from Libya”.





The opposition party wondered, “If the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government knew all these that the marauders and insurgents are invaders, why is he engaging them in dialogue, reportedly paying ransoms and even considering the amnesty option for them.”





The PDP further asked Nigerians to demand explanations from President Buhari on why his administration has been asking the victims of marauders’ attacks in various states, particularly, Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Zamfara, Plateau, among others, to learn to accommodate, if it knows that the attackers had links with Libya.





“Our take remains that President Buhari and his dysfunctional APC should simply admit that they have failed to safeguard the lives of our people as well as the territorial integrity of our nation”.





“We therefore urge Nigerians to continue to be at alert and support one another in this trying time, irrespective of ethnicity, creed or class, as we collectively work to salvage our nation from the misrule of the incompetent APC, come 2019”, the party said.