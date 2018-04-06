Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna just fired his personal shopper for buying him a fake Dolce and Gabbana shirt.

The actor took to his Instagram to notify his personal shopper of his new status after he realized he was wearing knockoff.





The same shirt has been won by music artiste Davido in one of the music videos and when Ik Ogbonna was caught wearing his own, he realized it was fake.





On his Instagram page, he wrote,





“Dear personal shopper, if u are seeing this message doxology… but iz like our business haf end here .. coz oyibo man say a person dat waz once trusted if hand falling enter should not be trusted again. Thainku. Ps ur #DOCLE & GABBANA is waiting for u at my estate gate. Brand new personal shoppers pls apply.”





View his post below;









On January 19 2016, Sonia Ogbonna was a year older and her husband surprised her with several designer gifts including Christian Louboutin Nude Pumps, a Chanel Boy Bag, and 2 Chanel Tote bags all worth $10,000.





Sonia Ogbonna shared a picture of her designer gifts on her Instagram account but was quickly called out by a personal luxury shopper who said the gifts were not real.





The shopper who goes by @rodeodrng shared a picture of Sonia Ogbonna’s designer items and the supposed authentic versions. To save face, Sonia quickly deleted the picture from her social media account.



