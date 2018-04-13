 Abramovich eyes Napoli coach as Conte’s replacement | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, is considering Napoli manager, Maurizio Sarri, as Antonio Conte’s replacement.


Conte looks certain to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, after just two years in charge.

Sarri, an Italian like Conte, has emerged as a serious contender after inspiring hometown club Napoli, to threaten the dominance of perennial Italian champions Juventus.

The 59-year-old is understood to have a £7million release clause, valid until May 31, in his contract.

Talks over a new deal have stalled, with Sarri not ready to make any decisions until his team play leaders Juventus in a title decider next weekend.

Napoli sit second in Serie A, four points behind with just two defeats in their last 12 games.

