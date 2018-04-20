Some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have described the president as “a leader we can trust”.





At a rally in front of the Nigerian high commission in London, the UK-based Nigerians said Buhari is resetting the country on the part of growth and development.





Speaking with Channels Television, Stephen Kifordu, a leader of the group there is no credible alternative to Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in 2019.





Kifordu said Nigeria is attractive to investors because of Buhari’s fight against corruption in the country.





“We have a president in Nigeria that people can look at and trust that ‘If I invest in Nigeria, my investment will not be stolen’,” he said.





“When we talk of security, he has done security in terms of Boko Haram and in terms of the Niger Delta.”





He added that it is the primary role of the police and not the military to protect Nigerian citizens “and President Buhari is enforcing this”.





“The police is the number one organisation that takes care of our security. It is only when we are under attack that the military comes in,” he said.





“In past years, we have seen the issue when the military jumps on board without paying regard to the police. Then suddenly when something happens in Nigeria, Mr President says deploy the police, people are saying don’t deploy the police.





“President Buhari is re-ordering up, he is resetting our country. He is bringing us back to the way things should be.”