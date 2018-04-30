Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 campaign, has explained why his principal approved the withdrawal of $462million to pay for 12 Super Tucano jets from the Excess Crude Account (ECA), without prior approval from the National Assembly.





Speaking on Politics Today on Chanels Television, Keyamo claimed “the president couldn’t have waited for consent from NASS, knowing the kind of politics they play”.





He said: “This same National Assembly had acted under the doctrine of necessity before.





“The president couldn’t have waited for their (NASS) consent, knowing the kind of politics they play.





“The philosophy behind the ECA is that we should not consume all we earn. The ECA helped us survive when oil prices crashed.”





The House of Representatives last week, resolved to temporarily back down on the move to commence impeachment proceedings against the president over the matter.





At plenary on Thursday, the lawmakers reached a compromise and decided that rather than initiating impeachment proceedings against the president, the committee on rules and business should look for a way to resolve the matter.