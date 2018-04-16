Primate Babatunde Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term will cause Nigeria 40 years setback.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the prophet said Buhari’s second coming will lead to Nigeria’s collapse.





He said, “President Buhari’s declaration to contest for a second term in office is a waste of time. God is not with Buhari any longer to rule Nigeria. He should vacate the presidency.





“His followers may be telling him a lot of things, but Buhari’s second term in office will cause Nigeria another 40 years’ setback. I am not his enemy but I am talking as a prophet.





“They may take it or leave it. I have no apologies. Nigeria will collapse under him. They are deceiving him. In fact, the international community will fight against him.





“Buhari is just going to waste Nigeria’s resources if voted in again. The bloodshed will continue. I said it earlier this year that Jacob Zuma will face crisis in South Africa. Is it not happening now,” he warned.