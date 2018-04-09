The National Youth League of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to seek a second term in 2019.





The youths described Buhari’s declaration as ‘a dead on arrival project’ and display of insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians.





The party in a statement signed by Honourable Inioribo Tamunotonye, the National Coordinator of the Peoples Democratic Party National Youth League , questioned the reason the President was seeking for another term after an abysmal performance.





They said they would disgrace Buhari and send him packing from Aso Rock come 2019 .





The statement reads; “It is preposterous that President Buhari has decided to score another low by disregarding common sense to declare interest for a fresh mandate after his abysmal performance and betrayal of trust of the Nigeria people.





“President Buhari that came to power through the change mantra and his overbloated promise of improved economy, security and prosecuting the war against corruption, turned out to reward Nigerians with a very hostile economy and even worsened the security condition of our dear country. Buhari has given Nigerians the negative change and his administration has become the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria.





“Despite the epic failure of the administration, we are shocked that the President that is supposed to surrender himself to the nearest prison for crimes against the Nigeria people after May 29, 2019, has the guts to seek for a fresh term in office”.





“We are disappointed in this new low of President Muhammadu Buhari and we assure him of the determination of Nigerians to disgrace him at the poll and unceremoniously send him packing from Aso Rock”.





“Buhari’s declaration for a fresh term is simply an exercise in futility, a dead on arrival project.”