Several Nigerians have taken to social media to express their opinion about the news of the official declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari to run for second term.

Buhari, a few hours ago at the National Executive Council meeting, made known his intention to contest the presidency again in 2019



A social media aide to the President, Bashir Ahmad, broke the news earlier on Monday (today) via his social media page with the hashtag #PMBForNigeria 2019.

Reactions to Buhari’s declaration are swift, as Nigerians greet the news with different reactions.

Read some of the comments below:



















