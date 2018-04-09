It is within the president's right to seek re-election. It is also within the right of the citizens to say NO to incompetence and bad leadership. — /sæmoælfrəd/ (@samoalfred) April 9, 2018

...seeking re-election for doing nothing in 3years? That's corruption! — orji Emmanuel (@andyorji) April 9, 2018

African Leaders dont know when to step down, from a position of power Even if it means coming to office in a wheelchair with an IV drip! — BOKETTO™ (@KingSanda) April 9, 2018

Affliction will never rise the second time says the Lord Almighty! — THE TRUTH ONLY (@FACT_UNDISPUTED) April 9, 2018

Retweet if you prefer Aso Rock is empty than seeing President Buhari in power again and like to see him return...Lets endorse a stat. — I_Follow_Back_Instantly (@Gov_jay) April 9, 2018

My Monday was rolling on a positive note, now Buhari has spoilt it with this yeye declaration. Who did this to us Nigerians? — Joe Oko Odey (@JoeOdey) April 9, 2018

The man knew that his 2nd term declaration is unpopular, unpleasant and unpalatable to the vast majority of Nigerians which is why he ran away to London as soon as he announced the news. One would have thought he is contesting for @Theresa_May ’s job the way he dashes to the UK. April 9, 2018

Buhari, a few hours ago at the National Executive Council meeting, made known his intention to contest the presidency again in 2019A social media aide to the President, Bashir Ahmad, broke the news earlier on Monday (today) via his social media page with the hashtag #PMBForNigeria 2019.Reactions to Buhari’s declaration are swift, as Nigerians greet the news with different reactions.Read some of the comments below: