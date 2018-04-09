The news was revealed by his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmaad, in a tweet on Monday morning.
“BREAKING: President Muhammadu Buhari has just officially announced his intention to seek re-election in 2019. Details soon…” Ahmaad wrote.
In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “It’s official #PMBForNigeria 2019”.
Some Nigerians expressed their delight over Buhari’s declaration, while others did not welcome the development.
Here are some reactions from Twitter:
@tasiujajere: @BashirAhmaad I’m so glad to hear that.
@aremsbee: Seeking a re-election from abroad! Very bad communication!! @NGRPresident @AsoRock @FemAdesina
@mycommentries: NOW, THE BUSINESS Community will welcome this news and the door for investors is fully open.
@erhasolomon: Long live PMB. Long live Nigeria
@osifekomark: Everytime Baba travels, we get a breaking new. Now we have this one.
@crownprincej:Count down to PMB going to Daura come 2019 in a disgraceful manner just began
@i_jimi: @BashirAhmaadSo what happened to his words saying “I will not RUN more than once”.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.