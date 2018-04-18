Primate E. O. Akeju of New Holy Messiah Church in Ilasamaja, Lagos state on Wednesday announced a set of 32 prophecies wherein he stated that God revealed to him that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will emerge as Nigeria’s next president.

He also called on APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to be wary of supporting the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari if the former Lagos governor does not want an end of his political career. The prophet maintained that Buhari will be disgraced like former president Goodluck Jonathan if he goes ahead to contest the 2019 elections.





Not yet done with Tinubu, the cleric called on him to be mindful of his health and be more prayerful for his children so as to avert “another tragic occurrence on any of them”.





The prophecies also affected former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida, both of whom Akeju called enemies of this country, insisting that nobody should take them seriously. He went on to state that the days of both leaders are numbered.





These were made known in a statement sent by Primate Akeju on Thursday which reads in full…





1. God revealed to me that SEN. AHMED TINUBU should be more careful and prayerful with his health, Also any attempt to support President Mohammed Buhari, for second term will mar his political career.









2. TINUBU should be more prayerful on all his children, in order not to witness another tragic occurrence on any of them.





3. GOV. AMBODE will retain the Lagos Gubernatorial seat without any opposition.





4. God reveal to me GOV. AMBODE should be more careful with his policies and take steps in reshuffling his cabinet because of some traitors.





5. God said PRE. BUHARI will be disgrace just like his predecessor if he re-contest.









6. God revealed to me that all theatre art practitioners should pray against untimely death that might ravage in the industry before the end of this year.





7. PST. T.B JOSHUA should not relocate out of the country because Nigeria is his land of milk & honey





8. ARE. GANI ADAMS; should not be involved in partisan politics so that he will not be disgraced. He should be more closer to God this time around.





9. KWANKWANSO; should be more careful about close political associates and colleagues for there are betrayer among them.





10. SENATOR MUSILIU OBANIKORO; should be watchful and careful against evil plan to assassinate him, it he can pray he will still be a force in Lagos politics.





11. I foresee ATIKU ABUBAKAR becoming next president of his country but there are strong forces behind his plan.





12. God revealed to me ATIKU regime will bring peace and harmony to the nation unlike what we are presently experiencing.





13. INEC should be careful in 2019 election in order not to be used by powerful forces.





14. BIAFRA; God said the unity of the country is paramount, so there is no way for Biafra agitation.





15. All forces behind Biafra will be disgraced if they refused to hearken to the voice of the Lord.





16. God reveal ONI OF IFE will reign beyond the days of his predecessors and will be bless with a son very soon because for his kindness to humanity.





17. OBASANJO AND BABAGIDA; God said they are enemies of this country





and nobody should take them serious.





18. CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO; Days on earth are numbered so he should start rounding up.





19. God revealed BABAGIDA should be prayerful about his health, I see a sudden death.





20. FAYOSE with his PDP will retain EKITI STATE.





21. OYO STATE; if care is not taking by the APC there will be a liberal force in the next election.





22. SENATOR YAYI; God revealed he will leave the Federal Capital Abuja to assume the state governor office in 2019 gubernatorial election. He should also be prayerful for his dream to come true.





23. OTUNBA SUBOMI; He should pray fervently about his health, not to lead to sudden death.





24. BURUJI KASHAMU; God revealed he will retain his seat as Senator in 2019.





25. FUNKE AKINDELE; She should be more prayerful for a generational problem that is beyond her control but the Lord said she will celebrate new baby very soon.





26. National Assembly should pray fervently for death occurrence of some prominent members through accident.





27. The oil sector under the administration of President Mohammed Buhari will suffer collapse next year.





28. President ZUMA will likely end in prison and this will lead to his death





29. SENATOR REMI TINUBU should be prayerful, I see a sudden sickness.





30. PASTOR ADEBOYE; God revealed to me he should prepare his ways because he will soon be call above.





31. Sudden exposure of prominent preachers in the country who had soiled their hand except the repent.





32. There will be catastrophical rain throughout the nation except will pray fervently.