Alhaji Nasiru Danu, a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on Nigerians to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.He further advised the people to do that, irrespective of negative comments on the administration.Obasanjo had at the weekend, described the Buhari administration as a failure among his other claims.Danu told journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, that the statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the performance and re-election bid of the president was his personal opinion.Danu also said that though Obasanjo remained an elder statesman, his assertions on Buhari´s performance were more political than anything else.´´The truth is that everybody can have his or her opinion on an issue, but to me, this is a successful administration.´´Buhari never promised to be a miracle worker, but in three years the success of this administration in the economy and security of the country are obvious.´´In security, compared to what we had before, there are improvements. Before Buhari came to power, we were having attacks even in Abuja, ´´ he said.´´This is a political year, everyone is entitled to his or her opinion, but I assure you that the Buhari administration has done very well and Nigerians will re-elect him come 2019.´´He, however, said that the former president was not fair to have described the Buhari-led Federal Government as a failure, adding that the government had done well.According to him, the government has done well in its fight against corruption, infrastructure development and the economy generally.Danu said that the present government was building railways across the country to connect some major cities.He, however, noted that there were lot of falsehoods flying the streets, adding that Journalists should join efforts with government to fight the trend.“Nobody can stop the spread of fake news than the media, I know most Journalists in the country have integrity and will not want it destroyed.He, therefore, urged Journalists to always engage in investigative reporting and cross-check information before publishing, in the interest of the nation.