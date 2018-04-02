Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babaginda has declared that now is the time for the older generation of Nigerian politicians to leave the stage for the younger ones.

Babangida said his generation had overstayed in the corridor of power.





He said this when a new political movement, the New Nigeria, led by its leader, Moses Siloko Siasia visited him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna.





The former military leader said he and other like-minds proposed as far as back as 1989 the possibility of handing over the country’s leadership to younger people.





He added that “some of us assumed leadership at a very young age.”





“The older generation must give way for the new one. We have become analogue but this is a digital age; so the young people should be supported to use their digital knowledge to move the country forward,” he averred.





The former Head of State said he was fascinated when the Not Too Young To Rule Bill was presented on the floor of the House of Representatives.





He said he had followed the ensuing debate since then, adding that “some of us believe in that aspiration and would support its realization.”