The Rebuild Nigeria Initiative Forum ‘ATIKU 2019’ has said that former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku will bring Nigeria out of its present economic woes if Atiku contest the 2019 elections and eventually wins.This statement was made by the National President of Rebuild Nigeria Initiative, Asiwaju Frank Sheteolu Gomez at the official launch and inauguration of the group in Lagos.Asiwaju Sheteolu Gomez said Atiku is a leader who is experienced and generally accepted by all the geo-political zones in the country; completely de-tribalized with a good understanding of the various culture and traditions of all the ethnic groups that make up Nigerian. He affirmed that Atiku’s presidency will foster peace and hope for the common NigeriaMaking his remarks at the launch, Alhaji Ajagbe Adejumo, a top PDP stalwart in Lagos and representative of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku at the event, said Atiku is a bridge builder and a man that has all it takes to move Nigeria to the next level when he becomes the president of Nigeria. He said Atiku was pleased with the commitment and support of the group to his presidential ambition, adding that with the group support and that of every Nigerian the country will surely return to the path of economic growth come 2019The deputy national president of the group Otunba Wale Fasan and the general secretary Mr Christian Aburime both agreed that with the Atiku presidency, Nigerians will again enjoy peace and make faster economic growth that will bring the country back to the path of greatness. According to Otunba Fasan and Aburime, Nigerians have suffered great economic hardship under this current dispensation of the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari and cannot afford to suffer another four years of economic hardship and painsA total of eleven officials of the group were sworn into various offices to begin massive grass-root campaign for Atiku presidency especially for the south-western zone of the country