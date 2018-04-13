Faparusi, an aspirant for the governorship election in Ekiti State, said the President was aware that no one, no matter how powerful, could use his position to rig election.He said this prompted his declaration to give him an opportunity to reach out to Nigerians.The chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), said President Buhari had redefined politics by influencing the unanimous decision taken by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to conduct congresses and hold national convention in consonance with the party’s constitution.He endorsed Buhari’s second term bid, promising to work with other progressives to mobilise no fewer than 80 per cent of Ekiti voters to back the President.