The senator representing Katsina South, Abu Ibrahim, on Friday said the President Muhammadu Buhari Support Group would be inaugurating its offices in three states in the South-South on Monday.He said the inauguration would kick-start Buhari’s re-election process.Ibrahim disclosed this in an interview with the State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, adding that campaign buses would also be inaugurated on the same day.The senator said despite the recent invasion of the Senate chambers by suspected thugs, the National Assembly remained one.He said, “I will like to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is still one and stabilised.“Obviously, what has happened calls for concern. But at the same time, we have to accept that in Nigeria and all over the world, politics sometimes can create a situation of this nature.“This has actually given us two opportunities; one, to look at the security of the National Assembly itself. In fact, the Nigerian National Assembly is the most unsafe I have seen in my life or everywhere I have gone around the world.“Every National Assembly has good security, you cannot just go in, you cannot just access officers, but the case is different here. Like in my office yesterday, there were over 60 people waiting for me but had no appointment. So, this has influenced us to sit down and critically examine the security at the National Assembly itself.“Secondly, we sat in an executive session as senators and asked ourselves pertinent questions about what happened and why. We came out with the promise that everyone of us will support and abide by the provisions of the constitution, our rules in the National Assembly and obviously, we accepted that we are all senators, the same rank elected by our people and the same rights and privileges.“This is, therefore, the benefit of the crisis which happened two days ago, if I can call it so. So, I still assure Nigerians that the National Assembly has come out of this crisis better, much more united and much more focused.”On whether the Senate would sanction culprits identified in the disappearance of the mace, Ibrahim said the case was now with security agencies.“You know that this thing has gone out of our hands and is with the security agencies. Therefore, we cannot be creating more problems for ourselves. We have to know who did what and what were the reasons for doing these things? So, we need to have a report.“I think the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services may have to come and brief the National Assembly on what happened. We have cautioned ourselves too because some people have even quoted courts saying that no National Assembly has the power to suspend any member.“So, we have to look at these areas very thoroughly before we take another action and we have to get the report from the security agencies,” he said.