Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, with headquarters in Lagos State, has warned the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, not to support President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s presidential election.

Ayodele, speaking at the dedication of the Emi Ni Aseyori Kan Pro Cathedral a.k.a Sope Parish in Lagos last weekend, claimed that Tinubu would be used and dumped by Buhari.





The cleric also called on the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to contest for the presidency in 2019 or face the wrath of God.





“The present ‘romance’ going on between Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Buhari is deception; they’re deceiving Tinubu. They just want to use him and dump him. Until we appreciate God and not man, the country will continue to experience underdevelopment,” he said.





On the 2019 presidential election, the cleric stated that God had ordained Saraki to help Nigeria.





“I want to tell Saraki now to make up his mind, because God has ordained him to help this country. He should come out to contest for president. It’s not by noise. At the moment, he is the one who can move Nigeria forward.





“So, I want him to take the bold step and make up his mind or else, God would deal with him. I don’t make predictions; I give prophecies. However, I am not God. God can choose to delay when fulfilling certain prophecies.





“What is happening with the administration of President Muhammad Buhari, God had told me and I said it; these things are happening now. Everything happening in the country now has been foretold,” he stated.