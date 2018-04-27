President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday publicly confirmed his intention to seek a second term in office in next year’s presidential elections, recalling that he had contested for the nation’s plum job several times in the past but lost.





This happened at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, the Bauchi state capital, where the President, who is on a two-day official visit to the state, addressed a mammoth crowd.





Recall that the President had about a fortnight ago before departing to London ahead of 2018 CHOGM told the National Executive Committee members of his party – the APC – that he would be seeking re-election in 2019.





The President’s declaration was announced by Governors Simon Lalong, Nasir El-Rufai and a presidential aide.





Confirming his decision to seek re-election, Buhari told the Bauchi crowd, “When I came into power as a military Head of State during the military era, there was nothing like insurgency in the North East, although I re-contested several times during the democratic era and lost. I contested again in 2015 and God in his infinite mercy, gave me victory.





“I have already made my intentions known to Nigerians that I will still contest again in 2019 and I’m happy for the support you are already giving to me today,’’ the President told the people.





He said further, “I contested election for the first time, second and third times, but lost. I said good and contested election again for the fourth time and won. I am telling you, I am going to contest election again for the seat of president and I will win because I have never been found wanting.





“I served as a president, governor and chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), but never looted the treasury like Nigerian past leaders, who own 20 to 30 houses, while some Nigerians cannot afford one room to sleep in.”



