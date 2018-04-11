A political group, Atiku Abubakar Grassroots Ambassadors of Nigeria has said there is nothing strange about President Mohammadu Buhari’s decision to run for a second term in office.The group’s National President, Mr Ferguson Okpala, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.Okpala said the Atiku movement was not worried by the announcement and noted that the opposition must nominate the right candidate if it wished to have a robust contest in the next election.“For us, the decision of President Buhari to seek re-election is a good one, it is his personal decision and right; nobody should deny him that.“But we are not worried about that, it is even good for us because we know one of our likely opponents.“Nigerians are wise enough to elect the leader they want.“What we are asking for now is that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should do the right thing by giving Atiku the party’s presidential ticket because he is the only one that has the reach, credibility and capacity to face Buhari,” he said.