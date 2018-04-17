Earliest confirmation that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has indeed been appointed as the Director-General of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 2019 presidential election has surfaced.





This confirmation came to the fore in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Secretary of the campaign organisation, Mohammed Dattijo, which announced the appointment of Mr. Festus Keyamo SAN as the official spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation.





Recall that there were reports as at January 2018 that Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers state, has been issued letter of appointment as the Director-General of Buhari’s 2019 election campaign.





Shortly after the news broke, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina dismissed the report as mere rumour, stating as at then that his principal has not decided on running for the election. But the President as at last week Monday before proceeding to London announced his decision to seek a second term in office.

While the appointment of Amaechi, who had served in the same capacity for the 2015 election, seems to have been done quietly, NigerianEye can now authoritatively report that the serving minister is to head Buhari’s Campaign Organisation for the 2019 election.





This is on the strength of the letter announcing Keyamo’s new role which was signed by Amaechi as “The Director General” of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation.