Britain has urged politicians in Ekiti State to play the game according to the rules, as the July 14 governorship election approaches.Its Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Miss Laure Beaufils, spoke yesterday in Ado-Ekiti when she visited the first private radio station in the state, Voice 89.9 FM.Hosted by the General Manager, Mr. Donald Falayi, Beaufils said Britain was watching developments in Ekiti ahead of the July poll.She advised politicians and their supporters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, before, during and after the election.The envoy said her country expected the conduct of open and transparent primaries, which would lead to a credible election.She enjoined politicians to dwell on issues and manifestos, rather than attacking personalities.The diplomat said: “I believe the primaries should be open, although it will definitely be a tense period. People all over the country are looking forward to the election.“Politicians should dwell on issues, policies and manifestos, rather than on personalities. The coming Ekiti election is a signal to the February 2019 general election.”She described Nigeria as a wonderful country, whose citizens are creative and dynamic.Beaufils said the country is not as bad as being portrayed across the globe, but advised that efforts should be made to change the perception.She said there are positive stories to tell about Nigeria, rather than corruption and Boko Haram insurgency, which attract local and foreign media.Falayi said the station had maintained neutrality in the reportage of events in the state, in line with broadcasting code.He said the station would give massive coverage to the Ekiti elections in the 16 local governments, adding that Outside Broadcasting (OB) vans would be deployed in polling stations.