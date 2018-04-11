President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki on Tuesday, mandated the Appropriation Committee to tidy up reports on the 2018 Budget latest by Friday, April 13 for submission to the Senate next week.





Consideration of the 2018 Budget of N8.612 trillion by both Chambers of the National Assembly after its presentation on November 7, 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari had been at committee levels since December last year.





Consequently, Saraki said, “The Chairman Appropriation should please ensure that by Friday this week collections of reports from various committees end.





“There should be no more extension for that purpose because the appropriation committee itself must submit its report to the Senate unfailingly next week.”





Saraki’s directive was sequel to earlier announcement made on the floor of the Senate via a letter by the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Sen. Danjuma Goje extending time for submission of reports by the various committees to Friday.





The two chambers of the National Assembly had before embarking on the Easter break on March 29 fixed April 24 for the passage of the budget.