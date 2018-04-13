Thirteen soldiers have died in Operation Ayem Akpatuma (Cat Race) in Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Taraba and Kaduna States, Defence Headquarters has said.Seven were injured.Director of Defence Information Brig.-Gen. John Agim, who addressed reporters yesterday, said 147 herdsmen were arrested and handed over to the police.Gen. Agim said there should be more understanding and support for the military, adding that because of enormous work, the military is over stretched.He said: “We have a situation at hand; there is military presence in all the 36 states, particularly in some state capitals, to support the police to maintain peace and attract investors.“But the truth is that we don’t have barracks in some places and in the hinterlands. If there is trouble in parts of the hinterlands, it would be difficult to move soldiers there because of distance. So largely we depend on intelligence reports to respond to situations. So some things happened in some places and people asked where the military was. We cannot be everywhere given the limited resources.”Agim added that due to logistic problems, Operation Ayem Akpatuma could not be extended in some states, except for Taraba, though there are pockets of security threats and clashes in some of the communities.According to him, the operation was largely successful as 183 criminals were arrested in Benue and Taraba States.He said: “In Benue State, 147 herdsmen, six cultists, five rustlers and six armed bandits were arrested, while 15 were arrested in Taraba State.“In 1 Division Area of Responsibility, 13 bandits were arrested and have been handed over to the police for further action.“Several arms and ammunitions were also recovered. In Benue State, one AK-47 rifle, one FN rifle; three AK-47 rifle magazines; nine rounds of 7.62mm special; 23 rounds of 7.62mm NATO; 13 Dane guns; 38 machetes, several spears/axes and assorted charms, 18 motorcycles and 15 mobile phones were recovered.“In Taraba state, four AK-47 riffles with three magazines; 96 rounds of 7.62mm special; eight rounds of 9mm, and 19 locally-made guns were recovered.“Others include five locally-made pistols, one Shot gun and 27 live cartridges. In 1 Div Area of Responsibility, 16 assorted arms were recovered and some ammunitions.”